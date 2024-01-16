Hollywood actor Quinta Brunson has just taken home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series' for her performance in the show Abbott Elementary. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson Gets Teary-Eyed As She Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Category (Watch Video).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared a post which they captioned, "Quinta Brunson wins a first-ever acting #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for @AbbottElemABC (@ABCNetwork)! #Emmys #75thEmmys.".

Quinta Brunson Wins Emmy In Outstanding Lead Actress Category

Quinta Brunson just became the second Black actress in Emmys history to win Lead in the Comedy category, 42 years after Isabel Sanford won for The Jefferson. Icon!!! Here’s her tearful speech: pic.twitter.com/x2eaV6oKKk — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

The award ceremony is currently being held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The 75th Emmys were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of the television series Abbott Elementary, which is set in a public school in Philadelphia and centres on a group of teachers who are all determined to serve their pupils despite having varying degrees of experience and optimism. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Christina Applegate, Who's Battling Multiple Sclerosis, Receives Standing Ovation While Presenting an Emmy (Watch Video).

In addition to Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr Johnson, Brunson plays the eager but naive second grade teacher Janine Teagues, as per Variety.

Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, as well as Brunson, are executive producers. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television produced the series. Recently, Abbott Elementary won three awards at the Golden Globes.