The Dead to Me star, Christina Applegate, battling multiple sclerosis, graced the 2024 Emmy Awards. The 52-year-old, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress, donned a red velvet gown and carried a special cane, acquired after her 2021 MS diagnosis. Stepping onto the stage, she received a standing ovation from fellow TV stars. Turning tearfully to host Anthony Anderson, she expressed her gratitude, saying, 'Thank you so much. Oh, my God.'" Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez Arrives With Boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Watch Video).

Watch The Video of Christina Applegate Receiving Standing Ovation At Emmys 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)