Priyanka Chopra has produced a horror movie for Amazon Prime Video. The movie titled Evil Eye will release under the movie package called Welcome To The Blumhouse. There are four movies in the package co-produced by Jason Blum's production house. The first look at the four movies, including Evil Eye, was released today. From the first look, all the movies look interesting and intriguing. October, when the movies are streaming, will be a fiesta for fans of the horror genre. Evil Eye: Priyanka Chopra-Produced Horror Film to Land on Prime on October 13.

Evil Eye focusses on a Hindu mother who suspects her daughter's new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. There is a bloodbath in the footage from the film.

Other titles in Welcome To The Blumhouse are Nocturne, Black Box, The Lie. All three movies look exciting, with Kissing Booth fame Joey King leading the latter. Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and GoT Fame Richard Madden To Star in Russo Brothers’ Amazon Series.

Check Out The Promo Of Welcome To The Blumhouse Here:

To be noted, there are going to be eight movies under Blumhouse's collab with Amazon. All the movies will be thematically connected. The first four are releasing this year in October. The remainder will stream next year.

Priyanka Chopra has struck a first-look deal with Amazon Prime Video. She will be developing a lot of amazing content for the platforms. She, with her husband, Nick Jonas, is developing a reality show based on the Indian wedding-ceremony of Sangeet. She is also developing and will star in Sheela, a movie based on Ma Anad Sheela. You might remember her from the Osho docu-series Wild Wild Country. Priyanka will also headline the global-event series, Citadel, developed by Avengers: Endgame fame Russo Brothers.

