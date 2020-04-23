Exclusive! Extraction Actor Priyanshu Painyuli Narrates His Funny Meeting With Joe Russo (Watch Video)

Joe Russo, Priyanshu Painyuli (Photo Credits: File Image)

Netflix is releasing Extraction on April 24. The action film featuring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role s produced by Russo Brothers (Avengers Endgame, Infinity War). Joe Russo has also written the screenplay. But the movie is garnering a good buzz in the Indian diaspora because it stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Priyanshu Painyuli. We were able to get Priyanshu on an Instagram Live session with LatestLY. He spilt the beans about his life, his experience with Extraction and even dropped a blind item for us to solve.

In the film, Priyanshu plays a Bangladeshi crimelord. He was really engrossed in the characters, getting the language and the dialect right, on the sets, even when the cameras weren't on. One day, he was lost in his character prep, that he did not notice Joe Russo talking to him. You see Hollywood, that is the kind of dedication you get with Indian actors. Upstarts Movie Review: Priyanshu Painyuli Stands Out in This Occasionally Engaging Netflix Film on Indian Start-Ups.

Check Out Priyanshu Painyui Narrating His Meeting With Joe Russo Here:

Watch The Trailer Of Extraction Here:

Priyanshu also talked about his first meeting with Chris Hemsworth and weighed in on how Bollywood film sets are different from Hollywood's. We also talked about Bhavesh Joshi Superhero's success after the digital release. And Priyanshu also gave us a blind item to solve. All this and more. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates.