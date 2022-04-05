The reviews for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore are out, and critics are pretty mixed on it. The third entry in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the movie sees Dumbledore gather a group to make a move on Grindelwald's army, while he himself stands on the sidelines and wonders if he should get involved or no. Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Review: Early Reactions Call Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne's Harry Potter Prequel an Enjoyable Improvement Over Previous Outing!

Many are calling it the best in the franchise while others are saying that its a mess. The main criticism right now is arising from the fact that it doesn't explore majority of its ideas that well. Although one opinion that has been consistent is that its better than Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. So let's take a look at some of the reviews for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law's Harry Potter Prequel Film!

The Guardian: The Secrets of Dumbledore is another very amiable and lovely-looking fantasy adventure with some great production design and visual effects, especially in the New York scenes. But it’s not about “secrets” as much as new IP-franchise narrative components shuffled into the ongoing content and shuffled out again. Yet there is certainly something intriguing about the questions arising from the saga’s approach to the existing Potter timeline.

The Hollywood Reporter: If Secrets of Dumbledore has a reason for existing, it’s perhaps as evidence of coping with disenchantment. It’s difficult to remain enamored by the Wizarding World when its production is mired in controversy and its creator frequently espouses dangerously myopic views. This inevitably influences perceptions of the work, revealing, at least to this critic, just how obsessed these films are with binaries — good and evil, poor and rich, love and hate, light and dark. But life, like storytelling, is far more complicated, and that’s a lesson the franchise would be wise to embrace.

Variety: If the eight Harry Potter films left us wanting to enroll in that same school, the “Fantastic Beasts” series makes everything seem oppressive and unpleasant, teetering on the brink of a second Second World War — one that will presumably be narrowly avoided in the coming films, and which the non-magical sphere stands little chance of winning if Grindelwald ever got his way.

IGN: While Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore finally makes Dumbledore canonically gay, it does little else of note, remaining scattered across half a dozen inconsequential subplots for most of its runtime. It looks drab and feels like it was made by people who want to leave its magical premise behind, even though the series refuses to have anything resembling grown-up politics or perspectives.

Polygon: With the continuation of this franchise already assured, its pivot away from Newt and toward Dumbledore is bound to continue, and so is the way the story keeps delving further into inconsequential mythos, as the timeline inches toward World War II. But insofar as this is a movie about finding hope in a bleak time, it inspires little for its own future. The studio and creators behind these movies will keep trying to be whatever they surmise the public wants. Failing that, they’re willing to settle for turning them into whatever we’re willing to pay for.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).