Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore releases this week on April 8, 2022. The third entry in the Fantastic Beasts series and the 11th in the Wizarding World franchise, follows Dumbledore and his allies as they finally start making their move on Grindelwald before something bad happens. Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Review: Early Reactions Call Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne's Harry Potter Prequel an Enjoyable Improvement Over Previous Outing!

The early reactions for the movie have been quite positive, and that's great to see considering Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald wasn't that well received. It will also be interesting to watch considering there will be more reveals about Dumbledore and his heritage, as well as his relationship with Grindelwald will be explored. So in case if you didn't know much about Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, then this guide will help you. Here's all you need to know about Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Fantastic Beasts – The Secrets of Dumbledore: Dumbledore Confesses His Love for Grindelwald in the New Promo (Watch Video).

Cast

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore sees Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne return as Dumbledore and Newt Scamander. Mads Mikkelsen takes up the role of Grindelwald replacing Johnny Depp. They will also be joined by Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams and Katherine Waterson.

Plot

After Grindelwald's army keeps on growing, Dumbledore sends Newt Scamander and allies to a mission that will lead to a clash with them. The story will also explore Dumbledore and Grindelwald's relationship and will let Albus make the hard decision of whether he should stay on the sidelines, or join the fight.

Watch The Trailer:

Release Date

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore releases in theatres on April 8, 2022.

Review

The review for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore aren't out yet. As soon as they are out, we will update the article.

