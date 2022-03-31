Fans of the Wizarding World can rest easy knowing that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is getting really good early reactions. The film had its premiere take place just recently and reactions have started pouring in. Many have questioned if the movie would be good or no given the overall reception of the franchise, but it looks like The Secrets of Dumbledore will be at the very least, enjoyable.

Check Out Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Early Reactions Below:

Better Than Crimes of Grindelwald!

Just come out of the #SecretsOfDumbledore world premiere, review embargo doesn’t lift until next week, so unsure what I can say. What I will say is, I think this will be much better received than CoG — Harry (@HarryYoungEdits) March 29, 2022

A Huge Improvement!

#SecretsOfDumbledore is a HUGE improvement over the second film! The scene-stealers for me were Jessica Williams and Dan Fogler. It has its issues, which I’ll talk about in my review, but at least the sense of wonder is back in this franchise! https://t.co/LiNt4jOxyV — Reel James (@itsreeljames) March 31, 2022

Mads Mikkelsen is Amazing!

#FantasticBeasts: The #SecretsOfDumbledore is an extreme improvement over the first two films. Mads Mikkelsen makes for an amazing Grindelwald, and his chemistry with Jude Law’s Dumbledore is heartbreaking. Audiences will enjoy this film a bunch. Releases in theaters on April 15. pic.twitter.com/APNm9Kxxu1 — Brandon Matthews (@RCDiscussion) March 31, 2022

Best Fantastic Beasts So Far!

The #SecretsOfDumbledore is an exciting and enjoyable Wizarding World adventure. Thankfully, leagues above the previous, it’s probably the best Fantastic Beasts so far. Great character work, fun adventure, and amazing duels. Fans should really enjoy this one! pic.twitter.com/M56qR8L0KC — Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) March 29, 2022

A Delight!

The #SecretsOfDumbledore was a delight! By far, the best Fantastic Beasts film to date. Plenty of action, battles, heartfelt moments and laughs; it was a magical adventure even the teens enjoyed. The void of Depp didn’t last long once the story got going. Fans will love it. pic.twitter.com/Rybl9Qct66 — Amanda Taylor (@geeklyamanda) March 30, 2022

