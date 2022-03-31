Fans of the Wizarding World can rest easy knowing that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is getting really good early reactions. The film had its premiere take place just recently and reactions have started pouring in. Many have questioned if the movie would be good or no given the overall reception of the franchise, but it looks like The Secrets of Dumbledore will be at the very least, enjoyable.

Check Out Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Early Reactions Below:

Better Than Crimes of Grindelwald!

A Huge Improvement!

Mads Mikkelsen is Amazing!

Best Fantastic Beasts So Far!

A Delight!

