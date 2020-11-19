The fate of one of the most anticipated films of the year is finally decided. After much speculation, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 will finally be releasing on both HBO Max and in the theatres in the US on December 25, 2020. Warner Bros. made the announcement about the superhero sequel today and revealed why did the team take the decision to release the film on both the platforms. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: These Funny Memes from the Gal Gadot and Chris Pine's Superhero Movie Are Unmissable!

Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group addressed the fans and said, “As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans. This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theatres are open."

"We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform,” she concluded. Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Reveals She Doesn’t Use Private Jets to Make a Difference for the Planet.

Happy and excited about the release, Gal Gadot also took to Twitter to share the good news with her fans. The actress shared a still of her character and posted a heartfelt message. Calling it a very relevant film during these times, Gadot urged her fans to go watch the film in theatres or enjoy in on HBO Max, wherever they feel safe.

Check Out Her Tweet Here:

All the fans who don't have access to HBO Max don't need to worry as well. The film will premiere in cinemas one week earlier, on Dec. 16 for them. The film will stream on HBO Max for a month at no additional cost to subscribers as well.

Wonder Woman 1984 picks up with Gal Gadot’s Amazonian hero avatar battling her way during the Cold War. She will be seen fighting two arduous enemies — Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Wonder Woman will also be seen reuniting with her past love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in this film. The film also has Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen in pivotal roles as well.

