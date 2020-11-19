Hollywood star Jason Momoa is always in great shape thanks to his fitness regime. But yoga, he says, is the hardest thing he has ever tried. The "Aquaman" star recalled how he has been staying active during the past few months amidst the pandemic, and how he tried practicing yoga with his wife Lisa Bonet, reports people.com. "So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Momoa said in an interview with a magazine. Jason Momoa Reveals He and His Family Were ‘Starving’ After His Game of Thrones Character Was Killed Off in 2011

"I'd rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga," the 41-year-old joked. "I can't bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It's pathetic," he said. Momoa said he previously attempted yoga back in 2011, after he had prepared for his role as the powerful Cimmerian warrior in "Conan The Barbarian". "I remember one time I was all yoked out for 'Conan the Barbarian', and I was in a yoga class with all these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, ‘This is so hard!'" he said. Jason Momoa Backs Justice League Co-star Ray Fisher, Demands Fair Investigation Into Toxic Work Culture During Reshoots (See Pic)

Talking about the secret to his fit physique, he said: "It's just genetics. Hawaiians are big people. I rock climb a lot. Maybe I'm an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze. But lifting weights is challenging."

