Gemma Arterton Birthday: Here's Looking at the British Actress' Best Roles Apart from the James Bond Film Quantum Of Solace 

Gemmer Arterton is a British actress best known for being the Bond girl in Daniel Craig's 2008 film, Quantum Of Solace. She played the role of Strawberry Fields in the film and it also won her an Empire Award for Best Newcomer. Ever since, it has been no turning back for her as Gemma has starred in some big films. She was also awarded the Harper's Bazaar Woman of the Year Award for her work both acting in and producing in 2017's The Escape which also starred Dominic Cooper in lead. Gemma Arterton to Star in Upcoming Netflix Comedy.

Gemma not only focuses on acting but also does a fabulous job as a producer. Since 2016 Arterton has run her own production company, Rebel Park Productions, which focuses on creating female-led content. Isn't that amazing? As Arterton celebrates her birthday on February 2 and turns 34, we look at some of the biggest roles apart from Quantum of Solace.

1. Clash Of Titans

The 2010 fantasy-action adventure film starring Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes in lead starred Gemma in the role of Io in the film. She is shown to be the love interest of Perseus played by Worthington. Despite receiving poor reviews from critics, the film was a major box office success.

2. Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time was the highest-grossing video game film ever at the time of its release. The film starred Jake Gyllenhaal as Prince Dastan, Gemma Arterton as Princess Tamina, Ben Kingsley as Nizam, and Alfred Molina as Sheik Amar in lead roles. The film fetched great reviews for Gyllenhaal and also his chemistry with Arterton. The King's Man Trailer: Ralph Fiennes and His Team of Spies Indulge in Amazing Sword Fights in This Action-Packed Promo (Watch Video).

3. Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

The dark fantasy/horror film brought Gemma and Jeremy Renner together for an action-filled treat. The film served as a continuation to the German folklore fairy tale "Hansel and Gretel", in which the titular siblings are now grown up and working as a duo of witch exterminators. The film received mixed reviews from critics but Arterton was no doubt delight in it.

Here's wishing this gorgeous actress a very happy birthday and we hope to keep seeing more of her amazing work on-screen. Tell us your favourite film starring Gemma Arterton in comments below.