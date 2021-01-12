Gemma Arterton is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. She is an actress, activist and film producer and has worked in many blockbuster films. Gemma entered the world of acting with a theatre drama based on Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost. She essayed the role of Rosaline in the same and soon bagged her first film. She first appeared in the comedy film titled St Trinian's and got her breakthrough after her role as the Bond Girl Strawberry Fields in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace. Gemma bagged an Empire Award for Best Newcomer for this film as well. Gemma Arterton Birthday: Here's Looking at the British Actress' Best Roles Apart from the James Bond Film Quantum Of Solace.

Gemma Arterton went on to do many different films and some films like Clash of the Titans, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, The Disappearance of Alice Creed, Tamara Drewe, The Escape, Vita and Virginia and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters are still considered her best performances. Along with being a great actor, Gemma has also been very vocal about social topics. She was a prominent voice when the Me Too wave had hit Hollywood and has always spoken up about matters that bother her.

Such a powerful lady sure knows how to dress powerfully as well. Gemma always experiments with her looks. be it her hairstyle, her dresses, her makeup, the actress always puts up a show for all the fashion fanatics. She has made some really stunning red carpet in the past and to celebrate her 35th birthday, we decided to list down 5 of the best outfits that she wore. Check it out: Gemma Arterton to Star in Upcoming Netflix Comedy.

The Dress For British Independent Film Awards

Gemma Arterton went for a minimal look for her appearance at the British Independent Film Awards. She opted for a black one-shoulder dress by Stella McCartney and paired it with black heels. Her pixie haircut gave her a suave look and the diamond earrings added a dazzling touch to the outfit.

Gemma Arterton at British Independent Film Awards (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Dress For Olivier Awards

Gemma Arterton vaunted her to-die-for figure in a low-cut, body-con as she arrived on the red carpet of the Olivier Awards. The black evening dress was by Dsquared2 and Gemma added a choker, a bis bun look and minimal jewellery to finish her stunningly hot look.

Gemma Arterton at Olivier Awards (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Dress For BAFTA Breakthrough Brits Reception

For the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits reception, Gemma Arterton wore a pink cold-shoulder cocktail dress by Delpozo. She paired her dress with black cross-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo and let her hair down in beach waves. Gemma was looking like a vision at the red carpet.

Gemma Arterton at BAFTA Breakthrough Brits Reception (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Dress For the London premiere of Prince of Persia

The London premiere of Prince of Persia was quite important for Gemma. She made sure she made heads turn with her arrival at the red carpet of her film. The actress donned an intricately embellished strapless ballgown from Valentino's pre-autumn collection. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and went for the red lipstick look for her gorgeous arrival at the premiere.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Dress For Tiffany & Co. Christmas Window Reveal

Gemma Arterton at the London premiere of Prince of Persia

For the 2015 Tiffany & Co. Christmas window reveal, Gemma Arterton wore a shoulder-cutout gown by Victoria Beckham that accentuated her curves. She paired the low-cut dress with a luxurious diamond chandelier necklace and looked every inch of beautiful in the outfit.

Gemma Arterton at Tiffany & Co. Christmas window reveal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gemma Arterton is a beautiful woman inside out and we hope to see her keep up all the good work that she is up to. Here's wishing the actress a very happy 35th birthday.

