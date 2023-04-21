Ghosted Movie Review: Every year, a movie will come out that would just screams the word "commercial." Well, it appears that the time of year has come again as the Chris Evans and Ana de Armas-starring film Ghosted has been released, and it couldn't have been a duller adventure. From posters that resembled garment advertisements to a marketing strategy that had no idea how to promote the movie, I am gobsmacked by what I have just seen. Chris Evans Says He’s Faced Worse than Being Ghosted – Here’s What He Thinks!

Ghosted is directed by Dexter Fletcher (what happened here, man? You directed Rocketman!) and follows a farmer named Cole (Chris Evans), who learns that he has been ghosted after going on a successful date with Sadie (Ana de Armas). Cole, who is heartbroken now, finds out that Sadie is all the way in London and travels there to win her over, but when he arrives, he discovers that she is actually a covert CIA operative working on a case. Cole is immediately drawn into a mission to save the world alongside her as his trip takes a turn for the worst.

A Still From Ghosted (Photo Credits: AppleTV+)

Yeah… if that doesn’t sound like a drastic tonal shift then I don’t know what does. When Ghosted began, I was having a great time. Watching Cole and Sadie's first date brought a sense of warmth, and Evans and de Armas' chemistry worked really well in that circumstance. Then you come to the meat of the plot, and it does a complete 180 where you're strapped in for one of the most boring action-adventures you'll see in a while.

I've never seen two actors lose their chemistry in a blink, which is baffling given how well the two leads worked together in Knives Out. The movie entirely loses its charm as soon as Cole arrives in London. It devolves into any other action film you've watched in the last few years, and it adds nothing to the table. Even Captain America's old-school charm isn't enough to keep the film afloat, and de Armas transforms into an action-hero with whom I couldn't connect.

Watch the Trailer:

Adrien Brody is playing the villain, Leveque, an extremely comical Frenchman who I couldn't take seriously at all. And it's a repetitive tone with side characters, where everyone feels like they've been ripped from an early 2000s action pictures and mingled with strange quirks written by an AI. Not going to lie though, the three cameos that were present in the film were cool. Ghosted Trailer: Ana de Armas and Chris Evans’ Film To Stream on Apple TV+ From April 21 (Watch Video).

The action scenes are also milquetoast in nature. Ghosted surprised me with its lack of inventive filming, which was worsened by the out-of-date song placement. Hey, I really like Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," but how does it fit into the movie? It's all decisions that made me scratch my head because this is a good creative team, and with Dexter Fletcher at the helm, it was surprising to see Ghosted turn out this way. I have been ghosted by potential dates and that was less of a head scratching experience than watching this movie.

Final Thoughts

Ghosted is a great example of how saturated the content pipeline of streaming services has become. It's a dull adventure that couldn't be saved by its two tentpole leads, and it all falls apart under the weight of being unoriginal and a chore to watch. Ghosted is streaming on AppleTV+ right now.

Rating: 1.5

