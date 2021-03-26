Adam Wingard's sci-fi actioner Godzilla vs Kong is doing amazing at the ticket window. Owing to the positive reviews and of course, the clash of the titans as the main premise, the movie's box office collection on day two was decent. Looks like the audiences are loving the change from the monotonous storylines, and so are investing in the epic battle. Even though Thursday (March 25) marked no major holiday, Godzilla vs Kong minted Rs 5.40 crore at the box office, doing better business than the Bollywood films released on the big screens. Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Collection Day 1: The Hollywood Film Earns More Than The First Day Numbers Of Roohi And Mumbai Saga, Collects Rs 6 Crore.

Breaking the two day total, Godzilla vs Kong had earned Rs 6.40 crore on day one and on day two it churned one crore less than the opening day. Considering coronavirus is still in the air, this Hollywood flick is doing wonders. For the unaware, a major chunk of the business for the flick is coming from the South belt. English movies always earn fab in this region and Godzilla vs Kong is proving the same. Godzilla vs Kong Movie Review: An Epic Monster Bash Dragged Down by a Disjointed Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet:

#GodzillaVsKong dominates on Day 2 as well... #South is driving its biz, while #Hindi markets [#Mumbai mainly] are not able to realise full potential due to #Covid19... Weekend should see an upswing... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 11.80 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2021

The two-day total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 11.80 crore. The weekend is on the way and there's also a Holi holiday, and so we feel, that the movie might show a jump at the box office. As celebrations for the festival are banned in public, fans can go to the screens and watch the flick instead. Stay tuned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).