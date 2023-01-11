Austin Butler's portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley in the biographical film Elvis has won him a Golden Globe award for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama at the ongoing award ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. In his speech, Austin said: "My boy. my boy, woo. All my words are leaving me." Golden Globe Awards 2023: Ram Charan Jumps In Joy As Naatu Naatu Wins Golden Globes for Best Original Song, Says 'We Won' (View Pic).

He also gave a shout out to some famous film personalities seated in the audience, "Brad, I love you. Quentin, I printed out the Pulp Fiction script when I was 12", he says to Pitt and Tarantino, respectively, and also gave thanks to Elvis Presley himself: "You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much." RRR Wins for Naatu Naatu Song: AR Rahman Congratulates MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli and Team For Creating History For India at Golden Globes 2023!.

Thanking director Baz Luhrmann, Austin said: "I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported." The Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.

