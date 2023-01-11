As the number Naatu Naatu from RRR was named the Best Original Song in Motion Picture category at the Golden Globes 2023, actor Ram Charan took to social media to express his excitement. Naatu Naatu was in competition with "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, and "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Golden Globes 2023 Winners Live: Paul Walter Hauser Wins Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for Black Bird.

Ram took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, NTR Jr and music composer M.M. Keeravani. He wrote: "& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES." Golden Globe Awards 2023: Host Jerrod Carmichael Tells the Audience to 'Shut Up' When the Applauses Wouldn't Stop (Watch Video).

RRR, which is also competing in the Best Non-English Language Film, stars NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Check What Actor Ram Charan Posted:

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Check The Video Below:

