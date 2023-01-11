RRR has created history for India by winning Golden Globes 2023 in Best Original Song category. And now, on this grand occasion, AR Rahman wished MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli and team for taking trophy home for "Naatu Naatu" song. Have a look! RRR at Golden Globe Awards 2023: Chiranjeevi Congratulates MM Keeravani for the ‘Historic Achievement’ As ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

AR Rahman Congratulates RRR Team:

Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

Check The Video Below:

