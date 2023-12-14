Comedian and writer Trevor Noah will take centre stage for the fourth time at the Grammys. The former host of The Daily Show revealed on his podcast that he will return again as master of ceremonies for the 66th annual fete. He will also serve as a producer on the show. Previously, Noah hosted the show in 2021, 2022 and earlier this year, reports deadline.com. The 66th Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4. Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Breaks the Record for Most Song of the Year Nominations.

Nominations were unveiled in November. This year’s field is is paced by SZA with nine nominations including for Record, Album and Song of the Year for “Kill Bill” and SOS. Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét have seven noms, while Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have six apiece. Swift is nominated for Album of the Year (Midnights) and Song of the Year ('Anti-Hero') and Record of the Year, one of five to land noms in each of the three marquee categories. Grammys 2024 Nominations: Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Boygenius, Dua Lipa, and More Dominate Diverse List Across Multiple Categories, View Full Deets Inside.

Check Out Trevor Noah Commands the Stage as Host for Grammys 2024:

The nomination in the Album category means she is in the running for her fourth Grammy in that category — breaking a tie for third she currently is in with a lofty group that includes Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

