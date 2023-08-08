Gran Turismo is a race-car film that delivers the action-packed drama of high-speed sports cars navigating intricate tracks at 300 kilometers per hour, while maintaining a sense of innocence and unexpected authenticity. Unlike the typical Fast and Furious formula, it abstains from cynicism and genuinely resonates. Rooted in a true story, the film closely adheres to its source. Gran Turismo: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About David Harbour, Orlando Bloom's Film!

The protagonist, Jann Mardenborough (played by Archie Madekwe), hails from Cardiff as a mixed-race youth engrossed in playing Gran Turismo, a cutting-edge simulator masquerading as a video game. His room becomes a haven for mastering curves at top speeds, effortlessly overtaking rivals. While a virtual virtuoso, Jann yearns to race real cars. One day, an unforeseen opportunity arises, propelling him towards his dreams.

Check Out The Reviews For Gran Turismo:

Variety- The film is based on a true story, which it sticks impressively close to. The central character, Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), is a mixed-race kid from Cardiff who sits in his room playing Gran Turismo: a state-of-the-art training simulator that’s been marketed as a video game. At home, Jann can take any curve at maximum speed, passing competitors as if he were slicing through space. He’s a vicarious virtuoso. But he dreams of racing real cars, and one day, out of nowhere, the opportunity presents itself. Gran Turismo Trailer Out! David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe’s Upcoming Film Based on a True Story Looks Fascinating! (Watch Video).

Independent- Gran Turismo, PlayStation’s ultra-realistic racing simulator game, has found an unlikely path to the big screen. Instead of a conventional adaptation, it’s the “based on a true story” account of how a Nissan marketing exec, back in 2008, came up with the galaxy-brained idea of recruiting the game’s most skilled players and training them as real drivers on real tracks. Supposedly, it demonstrated the simulator’s realism, and several of these gamers-turned-drivers went on to achieve podium positions at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Bathurst 12 Hour races. It was certainly a safer option than parachuting Call of Duty players into active war zones.

Nerd Stash- It brings an authenticity to Gran Turismo that would have sorely been missing otherwise. The game’s graphics aren’t just used to enhance the races either, they’re used in some clever ways, which we won’t spoil here. The soundtrack and score fit the movie well, too – the only time a song felt out of place was when it was used as a joke. The movie looks fantastic, with most scenes letting the cars and courses shine. One shot, in particular, stood out, in which we see just how far behind Jann is on one of the tracks. Gran Turismo Movie Leaves Netizens Impressed With Neill Blomkamp’s Adaptation of Video Game Series, Say It’s a ‘Winner’.

Gran Tursimo is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. The movie stars Archie Madekwe and David Harbour in lead roles.

