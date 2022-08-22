If you have been waiting for the next PS5 stock in India, then there is good news for you. Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-booking in the country today at 12 pm IST via the Sony Center website. In addition to this, the gaming console will also be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Croma and the Reliance Digital store. Sony PS5 New Model Reportedly Spotted in Japan.

The PS5 will only be offered in a Horizon Forbidden West-Themed bundle option. Previously, the company sold the gaming console with a Gran Turismo 7 bundle at Rs 54,990. The Horizon Forbidden West-Themed bundle will be available in both standard and Digital Edition. The Digital Edition costs Rs 43,990, whereas the standard version will be offered at Rs 53,990.

Sony PS5 (Photo Credits: Sony Center)

Due to the global chip shortage, the supply of PS5 has always been limited in India. So expect the units to be sold out within minutes. Given the popularity of PS5, there is a high chance that websites might go down due to a high number of visitors.

