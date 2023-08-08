PlayStation Productions is set to release its next project this month when Gran Turismo releases in theatres. A film based on a true story that follows an avid gamer going on to compete in one of the world's biggest racing events, the film boasts an impressive cast alongside the tagline of the game that is sure set to excite fans of the PlayStation series. Gran Turismo Movie Leaves Netizens Impressed With Neill Blomkamp’s Adaptation of Video Game Series, Say It’s a ‘Winner’.

With director Neil Blomkamp returning after many years of hiatus, Gran Turismo definitely seems to be boasting some impressive visuals. Its also a sports drama about racing, which we don't get much of nowadays and we can sure expect this film to cure us of that itch. So, before you check out Gran Turismo, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Gran Turismo stars Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough, the Gran Turismo player who fulfilled his dream. He will be joined in the film by David Harbour as Jack Slater and Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore. The film will also star Djimon Hounsou, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell, Takehiro Hira and more.

Plot

The film is based on a true story that follows Jann Mardenborough, an avid Gran Turismo player, who gets to fulfill his dream of being a race-car driver when Nissan sponsors a gaming competition and he has skills recognised. This gives him the opportunity to become a professional driver.

Watch the Trailer for Gran Turismo:

Release Date

Gran Turismo was originally supposed to release worldwide on August 11, 2023. However, due to the ongoing SAG and WGA strikes, the film got delayed to August 25, 2023. Gran Turismo: Neil Blomkamp, David Harbour's Film Adaptation of the PlayStation Game Receives a Heart-Pounding First Look (Watch Video).

Review

A review for Gran Turismo isn't available as of yet. When we do have one, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).