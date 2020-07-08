From the trailers, Tom Hanks' upcoming film, Greyhound, looks like a spectacle crafted for a big-screen experience. But with cinemas shut due to COVID-19, the movie will now drop on the streaming platform, Apple TV. The review embargo has been lifted and the words of the critics are out for this World War 2 film directed by Aaron Schneider. Adapted from The Good Shephard, the story is set in the sea, follows Hanks' Ernest Krause, captaining USS Keeling and leading a convoy that gets attacked by German U-boats. Here is what the critics are saying.

IndieWire was not very impressed by the film. "It’s the exception to the rule in a waterlogged film that fails to refract any of this empty spectacle through the one person whose experience might have made it feel seaworthy. Hanks isn’t bad, per se, but “Greyhound” has more trouble finding Commander Krause beneath his flop sweat than Commander Krause does the submarines that are lurking beneath his ship," they wrote. Tom Hanks Is Still Donating His Plasma for Research Purpose to Combat COVID-19.

Deadline appreciated the cinematography and noted there were many nailbiting moments. Pete Hammond added, "Although this aspect of the war might not have gotten as much attention, it makes for a very cinematic experience and, because of modern technology, is wildly more sophisticated than movies made during the war like Humphrey Bogart’s 1943 Action in the North Atlantic could be, despite their patriotic and entertainment value."

For Variety, Owen Gleiberman noted that "most of the characterizations feel a little thin". But, "Tom Hanks shows what a commanding actor he can be from the first taut combat sequence".

He added, "When the mortars aren’t firing, the movie ebbs, flows, occasionally sags, and sometimes rivets."

USA Today wrote, "The movie is successful at finding little details that make it feel lived-in and authentic."

"Many of those moments add emotional punch to the visceral story, in which Hanks won’t steer you wrong: “Greyhound” satisfies as both a snazzy war picture and a showcase for its star," Brian Truitt further wrote for USA Today.

Watch The Trailer For Greyhound Here:

IGN wrote, "Despite Greyhound being mostly torpedoes, explosions, gunfire, and screaming, a lot of the tension gets drowned out in a sea (literally and figuratively) of CGI. And because the crisis rarely lets up, there's little room for character. Hanks' Krause is a dutiful and reverent man. His feet are to the fire here, but he also rarely missteps."

