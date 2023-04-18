"I did do a big screen test for a Marvel character, and there was like real cameras there, and they did our hair, and makeup, and stuff," she said (via Comic Book). "But they just directed us in what kind of street clothes to wear, like what colours and stuff. We didn't actually get in a superhero costume." Richardson added, "But yeah, it's just so overwhelming, because you're just committing to something, and you haven't even seen a script." Richardson elevated her notoriety after starring in the second season of The White Lotus on HBO where she played the role of Portia, the assistant to Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya. Haley Lu Richardson, Tom Hollander Join White Lotus Season Two.
