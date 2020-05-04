Happy Birthday Henry Cavill: 10 Hot Photos Of The Actor That Will Make You Fight Lois Lane For Him

Henry Cavill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill turns 37 years old today. As he celebrates his birthday, in the time of social distancing, we thought you'd like to ogle at his pictures. To celebrate his birthday, of course. Henry Cavill is handsome AF. He makes women go weak in the knees and turn men green with envy. But in an interview, he has revealed that he wasn't always hot. He said, "I must have been a little bit overweight – at least compared to everyone else. I wasn’t obese by any means but I was fat. I was."The Witcher: Henry Cavill Gave Up Drinking Water for Three Days to Flaunt His Chiselled Body in the Shirtless Scenes.

Also, while you be envious of his rad bod, the actor himself is jealous of people who have been to college "I always look at kids who went to university and college with kind of a sense of envy because, as much as I'm really happy where I am, I also think it's just that thing: it's an establishment, it's a rite of passage, especially in England – you go to university and you do the university thing. Whether it's to play for teams, whether it's just going to lectures," he said in an interview. Netflix Series The Witcher Review: Henry Cavill is Hot But Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan Are the Pillars Of This Visual Spectacle.

Without Further Ado, Here Are Some Of The Hottest Pics Of Henry Cavill:

Happy birthday, Henry. The actor will be next seen playing the role of Sherlock Holmes in the film, Enola Holmes. The second season of his web-series The Witcher is also announced.