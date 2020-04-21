Hollywood Trailer: Ryan Murphy's Netflix Series Rewriting the History of Film Industry Looks Interesting (Watch Video)

Hollywood Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Netflix)

Call it too soon to tell, but Ryan Murphy seems to have hit it out of the park once again with his upcoming limited series, HOLLYWOOD. The first trailer of the Netflix series, that Muprhy has co-created, dropped on YouTube today. It is everything interesting as characters struggle to make it big in post-World War 2 Hollywood. The series aims at dismantling the racism, sexism, and homophobia that still persists in the film industry. In one of the scenes in the trailer, a character - a black man aspiring to be an actor - walks up to another character, who exclaims she loves his colour after a pause. The show is an alternate version where black actors are more inclusively involved in the film industry. Robe Lowe and Ryan Murphy Working on a New Tiger King Project (Read Deets).

"I wanna take the story of Hollywood and give it a rewrite,” another character says in the trailer. "If we change the way that movies are made, I think you can change the world." If only we can rewrite the history of Hollywood as easily as this. Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman to Star in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Film Prom.

Watch The Trailer of HOLLYWOOD Here:

Hollywood stars David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, Maude Apatow as Henrietta, Rob Reiner as Ace Amberg, Mira Sorvino as Jeanne Crandall and Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong.

Hollywood streams on Netflix May 1.