The actor said to BBC Radio 4's Front Row: "My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be, and I put that down directly to some of the growling and yelling I did. My teacher at drama school would have been horrified by some of the things I did in Wolverine," he said. "I've done some damage to my voice, through playing Wolverine." Hugh Jackman Reveals He Never Took Steroids to Play Wolverine, Here's the Reason Why!.
Despite the damage, Jackman will return as Wolverine in the superhero film Deadpool 3. The film is currently in pre-production and is scheduled for a November 8, 2024 theatrical debut. Jackman will join the titular character played by Ryan Reynolds in the film. They first teamed as Wolverine and Deadpool in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
