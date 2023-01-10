In a new interview, Hugh Jackman has revealed that he never took steroids to get in shape while playing Wolverine. Revealing that he wanted to do it the "old-school way," meaning just building up muscles naturally, Jackman has discussed before about his training regimen, and it sounds anything but easy. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Confirms Time Travel for Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film, Says They Will Use a Device to Move Around 'Timelines'.

Check Out the Tweet:

Hugh Jackman says he's never taken steroids to play Wolverine "I just did it the old-school way" pic.twitter.com/Qs5ah4EmBk — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 10, 2023

