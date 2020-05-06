Internet's Boyfriend Noah Centineo's 'Quarantine Look' Got Fans Wondering What Happened To Him!

Noah Centineo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Noah Centineo, known as the internet's boyfriend, has got his fans confused. The actor who has been a part of mushy and much-loved romantic dramas on Netflix, has gone through a transformation and the fans are finding this a bit of a hard pill to swallow. The hottie of the internet has grown an unkempt beard and has had a haircut. He looks far from his on-screen characters and that has got his fans wondering what happened to him! Adele's Weight Loss Transformation Amid Quarantine Leaves Fans In Awe of Her! (View Pic).

Well, it is not a new thing as many of the actors are choosing to grow their beard or have a haircut at home during quarantine. Also, looking your 'best' is not exactly the highest priority during the lockdown while being mentally sane is! The true blue fans exactly pointed out these points as they defended Noah. Others are simply wondering about this sudden transformation. Check out the tweets below.

Wtf just happened to noah centineo? pic.twitter.com/v5aspeBgja — Souvenir Stan (@sgomeznewera) May 4, 2020

Noah Centineo’s glow down reminds me too much of my brothers glow down...ion like it. pic.twitter.com/6IzSunHN97 — Jocelyn (@Jxcelyn04) May 5, 2020

SORRY THERES NO WAY THATS NOAH CENTINEO WTF pic.twitter.com/VPIK6dpAwD — patrícia 🦦 UNFAMILIAR (@harveysphobia) May 5, 2020

quarantine rammed noah centineo with a truck pic.twitter.com/I26xoYcLC4 — LYTLM (@ineededtolytlm) May 4, 2020

YOURE TELLING ME THIS IS NOAH CENTINEO pic.twitter.com/jYDNJ3btF7 — 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚𖧵📌 (@TAETIIME) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the fans are also scratching their head on the latest Instagram caption that he put out. With his amazing throwback picture, he posted a lengthy caption that was difficult to decode. He wrote, 'The immaculate attention you give to surfaces under those rocks that most of us just skip across the lakes of our viewer’s minds without a thought other than.. “how many can I get?”.. that’s why I would love you. Whoever you are. Whenever you are.' Well, well! Noah is definitely grabbing headlines amid the quarantine!