Singer-songwriter Lizzo has slammed her critics. The singer, 35, posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram page, expressing that she's "getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. Lizzo wrote: "All I want is to make music and people happy and help the world be a little better than I found. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look,” reports People magazine. Lizzo Declares ‘I Quit’ as She Is Tired of Bullying and Trolls Amid Her Sexual Harassment Case, Rapper Says ‘I Feel Like World Doesn’t Want Me’.

She added that her character has been "picked apart by people who don't know me and (are) disrespecting my name”. As per People, she ended her message by writing, "I didn't sign up for this s*** - I QUIT". While the singer didn't reveal what prompted the statement, the post's comment section was filled with encouraging messages from her peers. Latto wrote: "The people need you, Lizzo. I remember you making me keep going when I wanted to quit before. Your soul is SO pure, f*** these people who don't know you! TEAM LIZZO 4L (sic).. Loni Love commented: "Girl don't let them win… stay off the Internet. hug up, yo, man… keep working.

Lizzo's Instagram Story

The post was shared nearly two months after the singer's attempt to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three of her former background dancers was denied. Last November, the performer got candid with her fans, explaining in an Instagram post that she was taking time to focus on herself.

