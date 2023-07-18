Django Unchained actor Jamie Foxx is continuing to live his life with full energy as the 55-year-old recently held a party celebrating his continuing recovery. According to People magazine, three months after his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that her dad had experienced a medical complication, the actor has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility. Jamie Foxx Latest Health Update: Actor Back to Showbiz Soon After Hospitalisation, To Host Game Show With Daughter Corinne Foxx.

To celebrate his ongoing recovery, the Spider: No Way Home actor threw a party at the Chicago rehabilitation facility. However, the actor is not quite out of the woods yet as he has not made a full recovery. The source at People said, "He is still doing some outpatient rehab though."

The actor had suffered an unknown medical complication on April 11, while shooting his upcoming action film Back in Action with co-star Cameron Diaz. As reported by People, a month after being admitted to the hospital, Corinne gave an update regarding Foxx’s situation, saying that the Oscar winner "has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor Is Out of Hospital and Recuperating, Confirms Daughter Corinne Foxx.

Corinne added at the time as she thanked her dad's fans and followers for their support, "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday". Foxx was spotted doing just that last week, appearing in good spirits as he and a companion faced off in a doubles match against two opponents. He was also recently spotted at Topgolf in the Naperville suburb of Chicago on the evening of July 8 and, the following day, cruising on a boat down the Chicago River.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).