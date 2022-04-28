Remember the adorable 13-year-old girl from the 1994 show, The Secret World of Alex Mack? That little girl made a grand debut and today is famously known as Jessica Alba. The young girl rose to fame at age 19 when she was cast as the lead actress in the television series Dark Angel. Jessica even received a Golden Globe nomination for this show. She swiftly made a shift to the big screen, winning everyone's heart every time she came on the big screen. Jessica Alba Talks About Experiencing Sexism Early in Acting Career.

Her breakthrough role was in Honey. She established herself as a bankable name in the Hollywood industry. In her career so far, she has starred in numerous box office hits including titles like Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Good Luck Chuck, The Eye, Valentine's Day, Little Fockers, and Mechanic: Resurrection. One of her favourite collaborators is director Robert Rodriguez, whom she has worked with in films like Sin City, Machete, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, Machete Kills, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

Known for her kind nature and strong demeanour, Jessica is one of the most loved stars in the industry. Alba had released her book, The Honest Life in 2013. Based on her experiences creating a natural, non-toxic life for her family, the book became a New York Times Best Seller. She often talks about body positivity, her positive lookout towards life and her secret mantra to remain happy. Jessica Alba Welcomes New Puppies in Her House and They are Super Adorable.

Today marks her 41st birthday and to celebrate her today, we decided to take a look at some of the wise things she has said. These quotes by the star are all about being positive and can be applied to one's life for success and containment.

"The secret to using power is not to use it. Just having it is enough."

"Being perfect is being flawed, accepting it, and never letting it make you feel less than your best."

"It's so much better to promote what you love than to bash what you hate."

"You have to be brutally honest with yourself and understand your strengths and weaknesses."

"I'm all about supporting anyone whose art is also the way they make their living."

Jessica Alba is a gem of a person and that's one of the many reasons why people love her so much. While she continues to win hearts, here's wishing her a very happy birthday.

