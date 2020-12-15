Actress Jessica Alba says there are days when she needs a break from her family, and indulge in some me-time. Talking about managing her life as a mother and a businesswoman, Alba joked: "I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them. At times I feel that, I just can't be around my family anymore because it all comes down to me and I have had enough." During her appearance in "The Drew Barrymore Show", she also opened up about her entrepreneurial journey through her baby and beauty brand. Jessica Alba Feels Women Will Be in High Demand as Entertainment Industry Resumes, Says ‘if Anybody Is Going to Be Staying at Home, Its Men’

"I felt it was a social justice issue when I noticed the rise in illnesses because of hazardous substances that were included in a variety of home products. So, I wanted to solve this pertinent issue and give back to families who are born in unfortunate circumstances," shared Alba, a co-founder of the American consumer goods company, The Honest Company. Jessica Alba Boards Netflix Action-Thriller ‘Trigger Warning’

Alba revisited memories of working with Barrymore on the 1990s movie, "Never Been Kissed". "You propped up so many actors at that time and you took so many people under your wings. You guided them and you set the stage for us who were just starting out," Alba said. "The Drew Barrymore Show" airs on Zee Cafe in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).