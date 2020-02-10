Jim Carrey Reveals He Is Not a Fan of AI and How Amazon’s Alexa Freaks Him Out

Jim Carrey (Photo Credits: Youtube Still)

Hollywood star Jim Carrey is not a fan of artificial intelligence. Carrey said he's uneasy about the technology while promoting his new "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, telling The Project, "I don't know about you, but (Amazon's virtual assistant) Alexa freaks me out a little bit," reports aceshowbiz.com. "She'll be floating around the bedroom soon saying, 'No, not like that'," he added. Jim Carrey Wants to Return to The Mask Sequel Only If This Condition Is Fulfilled (Read Deets)

Carrey appears in the new movie as the iconic villain, Dr Robotnik, a mad scientist character who appears in the classic video games, and is known for his equally ridiculous and technologically advanced evil plans. "I was just having a blast. You know, I was just really happy to be doing absolute insanity again. I also love the character because he's kind of cutting edge in a way. I mean, he's A.I.," he said. Twitterati Slam Jim Carrey for Cracking a ‘Creepy’ Joke About Margot Robbie’s Looks on The Graham Norton Show.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" follows the iconic blue hedgehog, voiced by Ben Schwartz, as he tries to navigate Earth with pal Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden.