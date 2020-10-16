Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are one of the most adorable couples, who have given major relationship goals. ‘Jophie’ as this couple is fondly called, they have been winning hearts ever since they have been dating each other. The couple is already on a celebratory mode ever since they have welcomed their little bundle of love this year and here is another reason for celebration! Here's Why Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Reportedly Named Their Baby Girl Willa.

Joe Jonas has shared a lovely post on his Instagram story posing with his ladylove Sophie Turner. It is a very special day for bother Joe and Sophie. The singer had proposed Sophie three years ago on this day and she happily said a yes to him. The couple are reminiscing their engagement day and fans are going gaga about it. Sophie, who reposted Joe’s post on her Insta story, can be seen flaunting the beautiful engagement ring. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out with Baby Willa for a Stroll and His Pink Hair Has Our Attention (View Pics).

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got engaged on October 15, 2017. The lovebirds had a secret wedding ceremony on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They held their second wedding in Paris on June 29, 2019. The duo welcomed their baby girl in July 2020. It has definitely been a season of celebrations for Joe and Sophie! Wishing the duo tons of love and happiness on their three-year engagement anniversary!

