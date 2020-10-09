Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are busy embracing parenthood these days and this is probably the first time that we have spotted them with their baby daughter. The GoT star was clicked enjoying a stroll with Joe and daughter Willa when the paparazzi were able to capture them. Sophie and Joe welcomed their daughter in July this year and have been busy pampering her since then. While the couple was unperturbed with all the attention, we certainly had a good time admiring his pink hair. Joe Jonas Birthday Special: His Eccentric Fashion Choices are Not Everyone's Cup of Tea (View Pics).

Joe's pink hair took us by surprise. Yes, the Sucker singer is nailing his new hairdo and aren't we all are smitten by his new look?! The year has been amazing for him for so long. Besides collaborating with his brothers for new singles and taking care of his wife during her pregnancy, Joe was also able to spend some quality time with his newborn and that's a blessing in disguise keeping in mind his celebrity life. We wonder if he should continue with more such experiments now that we know he'd rock them hands down. Joe Jonas Cooked This Famous Indian Dish for Sophie Turner and We Wonder if Priyanka Chopra Helped Him with the Recipe.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with Willa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Sophie, the girl is back to her basics. Her obsession for tights are back and we're loving her casual wardrobe. While her maternity wardrobe was all about cutesy dresses, Turner was quick in making the necessary wardrobe change and dish out some casual styling lessons.

