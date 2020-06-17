Coronavirus in India: Live Map

John Stamos Shares Adorable Pics With Son Billy and Wife Caitlin, Says ‘Fatherhood Is the Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me’

Hollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2020 12:12 PM IST
John Stamos with Son Billy and Wife Caitlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor John Stamos is a proud father. He welcomed his first child, a son, in April 2018, with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, and named him Billy after his late father. He recently shared images with son Billy and wife on social media, reports dailymail.co.uk. He captioned them: "Fatherhood is the best thing to ever happen to me." Jennifer Garner Reveals Staying with Her Family and Taking Her Cat to Walk Have Kept Her Sane During Lockdown.

John is continuing to honour his dad with his new jewellery range, ahead of Father's Day. "In honor of my father and all the dads out there I'm happy we're making these "A Father's Love" @st.amosjewelry bracelets available at @mysaintmyhero Link in Bio," he wrote. Prince Harry Does Not Like The Term ‘Megxit’ As It Wasn’t Meghan Markle’s Decision To Bid Adieu To The Royal Family

Check Out John Stamos' Instagram Post Below

The photo saw John lift up Billy in the air while looking deep into his eyes. Another photo saw him sit outside alongside his wife and Billy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

