Judi Dench had famously called herself 'menopausal dwarf' on Tea With the Dames while narrating a story about being asked to play Cleopatra. Whatever she may call herself, we feel she is the rock who has supported Hollywood with some incredible performances. In a career spanning over more than a century, the Dame has delivered amazing acts. Be it her period dramas or real-life biographies, Dench has been nothing but inspiring. And she has no intentions of hanging her acting boots just yet even when she is over 80. Making Tik Tok Videos with Grandson ‘saved’ My Life During Lockdown, Says Judi Dench

Today she celebrates her birthday, and so we thought, let us all take a trip down memory lane to talk about Judi Dench movies we admire and adore.

Pride And Prejudice (2005)

Not many would agree with this selection but we never said it will be a popular opinion. We just loved Dench's character of Lady Catherine de Bourgh deeply soaked in greed, foolish pride and so damn judgy. You need a lot of panache to pay a foul character so elegantly.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

Call it an Indian seeking out India, but Dench as widow Evelyn is exactly the restart we would like to give to our life after losing a dear one. Dench brings such earnestness to the role of this wide-eyed woman so deeply in love with the colours and idiosyncrasies of India, it's identifiable, at least for us. We are still besotted by India!

Philomena (2013)

She played the titular character, a mother looking for her son who was taken from her fifty years ago. All she has with her is a reluctant journalist. The daring and determination of the search alone are so brave and with Dench in the lead, it just gets even more interesting.

Skyfall (2012)

Well, well, well, the role which made Judi Dench an international face is that of M in several James Bond movies, starting with Goldeneye. Many believe her role in the Bond movies imparted a sense of gender equality which is not synonymous to 007 movies.

Victoria And Abdul (2017)

Again, we find ourselves loving her for the Indianness in the film. This has her playing the role of the Longest Reigning Monarch Queen who forms an unlikely friendship with her Indian servant Abdul Kareem. Dench is a pro at playing regal characters but here she even adds the humane side to royalty to the T.

Shakespeare In love (1998)

Dench played Queen Elizabeth I and picked her first Academy Award for this 8-minute role. Why? She was cool, wicked, fun and with a distinct twinkle in her eyes that left everybody visibly charmed.

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Dench goes dark here as she does nothing by the book to win the affections of a fellow colleague. What a role and performance!

