Judy Garland Birth Anniversary: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The Late Legendary Actress And Singer

On her birth anniversary, we take a look at some facts about Judy Garland (picture credit - Instagram)

Judy Garland lived a very troubled yet inspiring life. In her 45-year-long film career that began when she was just a teenager, Judy played many iconic characters. However, Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz will be a very a strong highlight on her resume. Her talent was not limited to acting as she was also a singer and a very good dancer. However, the early stardom that she got did no good for her physical and mental health. Judy battled alcoholism and substance abuse disorder throughout her adulthood. While she was doing that, her enduring strength inspired a major set of people, who were heartbroken when Judy passed away in 1969.

On her birth anniversary today, we take a look at some really interesting facts about the life of late Judy Garland.

Garland was not her real last name

Garland was born as Frances Ethel Gumm, but changed her name after she became a known name in 1934. Her sisters did the same after they were reportedly incorrectly introduced as The Glum Sisters once when they all were performing in vaudeville.

She was not a fan of thunder

Garland apparently didn't like thunder one bit. In fact, she was terrified of it. Many wonder how she managed to film those violent storm scenes in The Wizard of Oz. Judy Garland's Daughter Liza Minnelli Won't Watch Renee Zellweger's Judy, Here's Why!

Wanted to be a nurse

View this post on Instagram In the Good Old Summertime❤️ #judygarland #judy #inthegoodoldsummertime A post shared by Judy Garland (@garlandofjudy) on May 2, 2020 at 1:01am PDT

When she was growing up, Judy wanted to be a nurse. She thought that acting was something that she cannot do. But once she did, she realised she was born to do this.

Was frequently body-shamed

Judy was signed to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer during her early days in the world of showbiz. This is when she was frequently body-shamed and was forced to go on strict diets for which she was only allowed to eat things like chicken soup, cottage cheese, and lettuce. Well, she overcame all of that and went on to have an impressive career.