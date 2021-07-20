Judy Greer is one of the most accomplished actors today. Greer has had an amazing filmography where she has appeared in some of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Judy Greer’s appearance in any of them is sure to be a riot, and will be the best part of the episode. From her hilarious turn as Kitty Sanchez in Arrested Development to billionaire Bridget Schmidt in Two and a Half Men, Greer has maintained a relevant comedic presence in the industry. With how she has appeared in some of the best sitcoms of the last two decades, to celebrate her 46th birthday we are taking a look at five of her best television roles. The Witcher Season 2: 5 Hints About the Plot We Got From the New Promo of Henry Cavill’s Netflix Series.

Bridget Schmidt (Two and a Half Men)

Judy Greer in Two and a Half Men

While Greer has appeared as another other character in the show, her more memorable turn in the sitcom has to be Bridget Schmidt. The former wife of Walden Schmidt, Bridget inherits half of his wealth after the divorce and kicks him out of his house. Greer is fantastic in the role and chews up each and every scene she is in.

Royce (How I Met Your Mother)

Judy Greer in How I Met Your Mother

Judy Greer appears as a special guest in the episode, The Wedding Bride. Playing the character of Royce, she dates Ted which then by the end of it leads to a massive revelation about her. The way Greer plays the character was adorbs and the punchline of the entire episode - about her 'baggage' - remains a comedic gem.

Denise (Modern Family)

Judy Greer in Modern Family

Greer sure has a track record for popping up in popular sitcoms. You name it and she would be there, proved again by her appearance in Modern Family. Playing the role of Denise, shows her trying to reignite her love with her ex-boyfriend Phil. It is an episode filled with hilarious chaos and a funny ending fueled by Greer's desperate performance.

Ingrid Nelson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Judy Greer in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Greer plays the role of Ingrid Nelson who is dubbed as Fatty Magoo, strikes up an unknowing rivalry with Dee. Dee discovers that Ingrid is more successful than her and wants to be better than her, this starts a hilarious chain of events that leads to Dennis embarrassing himself.

Kitty Sanchez (Arrested Development)

Judy Greer in Arrested Development

Holding your own against Will Arnett and Jason Bateman is no easy task, and Greer pulls that off rather easily. Her role as the loud-mouthed Kitty Sanchez made Greer be an actor on the lookout for. She appeared in 13 episodes of Arrested Development and was always the highlight of them.

