Can a bad thing turn good, if we look at it from a different perspective? 2021 may have an answer for that, when Zack Snyder reveals his Justice League Snyder Cut, straight on HBO Max. By now, everyone knows the problems that plagued the Justice League film that we got in 2017. Long story short, the studio didn't like what Snyder made, got Joss Whedon to reshoot many of the scenes and the final product neither impressed the critics nor the audience. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer: Zack Snyder Reveals Promo of His Version and His Darkseid at DC FanDome and Hallelujah, It Looks Good! (Watch Video)

Fans created the movement asking Warner Bros to release the original Snyder Cut, that got bigger and bigger, with even the stars also joining in. Finally the studio agreed and allowed Snyder to finish the project way he want and then release it straight to HBO Max in 2021.

At DC FanDome, Snyder came to the online fan event, talked more about the film and also brought the main leads - Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller - to talk about the movie. He answered fan questions, as well as spoke to fans who began the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement. Finally, he released the much-awaited trailer of JL Snyder Cut trailer, and man! It looked cool! Shots Fired! Zack Snyder Says 'Do You Bleed?' Dialogue Makes No Sense in Justice League.

From the first proper glimpse of Darkseid to more exploration of a couple of superheroes' backstories, especially Victor Stone/Cyborg, the new trailer looks like it is trying its best to be as distinct from the theatrical version, both in tone and colour. The use of Pentatonix's "Hallelujah" is also interesting, remembering the previous Jesus visuals in Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Watch the trailer of Justice League Snyder Cut here:

Comparing the Snyder Cut promo with what we got in the theatrical film, there are some visuals that totally got our attention. Hope they got yours too!

The First Look of Darkseid!

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

While his attack looks brutal, we hope that the super-villain looks a little more polished in the final film. Than someone we see in a video-game!

Superman in trouble?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Not only is he in his trademark iconic suit, but Superman is in a lot of pain! What's up? Justice League's The Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder Shares a Glimpse of The Teaser Featuring 'Superman' Henry Cavill (Watch Video).

Knightmare Returns?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Is the above still a part of Batman's Knightmare? Or did his worst nightmares come true? The crumbled Justice League HQ feels scary!

A Repentant Bruce Wayne

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Bruce Wayne loves to keep artefacts of his mistakes in his Batcave, doesn't he? From Robin's uniform to Superman hologram...

Aquaman Just Can't Keep His Shirt On!

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

This scene looks more moody than cool, which we saw in the theatrical version. Or is it the song that makes it feel so?

Victor Stone on the Ground!

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Before he was turned Cyborg by a tragic freak accident, Victor Stone was a popular rugby player playing for his university. And Snyder Cut would show more of that and more!

Is That Victor's Mom?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

We love to see more of Stone's backstory, don't we?

Black-Suit Superman

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Fans were robbed of Superman donning the Black Suit in the theatrical version. Now they will get what they were so looking forward to!

Wonder Woman's New Intro Scene?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

The theatrical version has Wonder Woman spoil a robbery. Looks like that might change here!

The Flash Gets To Rescue With His Suit

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Save for the fact that his father is in jail, we don't really get to know much about Barry Allen's backstory. Snyder Cut promises to give us more there!

Meet Iris West!

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Fans of Flash comics and TV series know that Iris West is to Barry Allen, as to Lois Lane is to Clark Kent. Kiersey Clemons is playing the role in the Snyder Cut, though we don't know much screentime she will have in the film.

A Different Meeting Point?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Looks like Martha Kent (Diane Lane) won't be meeting Lois Lane (Amy Adams) at her office, as we saw in the theatrical version. So don't expect the 'thirsty' line to be here!

Is That Apokolips?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

For the uninitiated, Apokolips is the planet of Darkseid.

Darkseid or Steppenwolf?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

If I had seen the visual outside the trailer, I would have thought Corvus Glaive from Marvel! Some of the fans are saying this is Desaad, another villain.

Did Lois Just See Black Superman?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Shock or surprise?

Silas Stone Gets Killed!

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

This was the most shocking scene in the trailer. The theatrical version had Victor's father alive, saved by his son. But here, it looks like he gets obliterated by the Mother Stone. Damn, Cyborg just has the worst luck!

Steppenwolf Looks.... Badass!

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Love that armour!

Superman's Super Punch!

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Feel bad for Steppenwolf now, if he wasn't destroying Earth!

Speed-Force!

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Looks like we will finally get to see Flash's Speed-Force in DCEU!

Victor Can Control Missiles?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Can Victor control missiles without being Cyborg? Or is this a dream sequence?

Aquaman? Or His Grandpa?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

That doesn't really look like Jason Momoa, does he?

The Six, United!

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

The Coolest Shot!

But Where Are They Heading To?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Are They Going To Apokolips? Or returning from there? Or are they welcoming someone?

Will That Be The Title?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

We don't mind that really!

Is He Talking About Steppenwolf or Darkseid?

A Still from Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

Also, notice that Superman is not present for the team meet. Just like in the theatrical cut!

Well, it looks like Zack Snyder is sticking to his promise to fans that he won't be using any of Whedon's footage.

During the event, Snyder confirmed that his Cut will be four hours long and it will stream in four parts. He also assured the international fans, who don't have access to HBO Max, that the studio is working out some way for them to enjoy the Snyder Cut. Maybe for India, it would be through Disney+ Hotstar, where most of HBO stuff lands.

