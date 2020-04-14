Kate Beckinsale Spotted Walking 'Hand-in-Hand' With Goody Grace During Quarantine; Sparks Dating Rumours With the 22-Year-Old Canadian Singer (View Pics)

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Beckinsale seems to have confirmed her romance with her new boyfriend as the actress stepped out on a quarantine walk with Canadian singer Goody Grace. Kate 46, was seen hanging out with Goody, 22 hand-in-hand recently and it seems their pictures together now suggest that the relationship may be official. It seems they've dating since at least a few months now. Previously, paparazzi had spotted Kate and Goody, hanging out together back in January. Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Her Toned Figure in a Deep Purple Lingerie!

The new pictures showed Kate and Goody holding hands and their PDA-filled quarantine walk certainly has everyone talking. This is not the first time Kate has found love in someone young, previously she has dated the likes of Pete Davidson and Matt Rife both in their 20s. Beckinsale looked stunning even in her casual avatar and we have to say if there was quarantine workout look we love, it's got to be this one. Kate Beckinsale Rubbishes Dating Rumours With Jamie Foxx After Being Spotted Together at a Party in LA.

Check Out Pictures of Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace Here:

Kate split from Davidson back in April 2019, the couple dated for four months. Although it seems Beckinsale and Davidson parted ways on good terms given that the comedian had kind words for Kate as he spoke about her in an interview earlier this year saying,' Shes's one of the funniest people I've ever met' in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. As for Beckinsale's new rumoured boyfriend Goody, is known for making a name in pop music with hits such as "Vanilla Coke," "Here With Me," "Two Shots" and "So, What Does This All Mean?"