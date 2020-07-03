Kate Beckinsale has been spending her quarantine time quite well accompanied by her cute cat. Also, the actress has been going out on frequent walks with boyfriend Goody Grace. The duo hav been spotted hanging out hand-in-hand and well, it looks like Beckinsale has happily moved on from Pete Davidson. There has been a lot of talk about age gap between Beckinsale, 46 and her boyfriend Goody Grace, 23 and recently, it resulted in the former giving a savage response to a troll who tried to criticise her for the same. Kate Beckinsale Spotted Walking 'Hand-in-Hand' With Goody Grace During Quarantine; Sparks Dating Rumours With the 22-Year-Old Canadian Singer.

Beckinsale whose Instagram account is full of some amazing and entertaining posts with her pet recently had a rather nasty comment from a user. Commenting on one of her posts, a user wrote, "Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?” Responding to this comment, Beckinsale wrote, "Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you.” Although, the actress didn't just stop at that when another user wrote, "She Needs a Man", Kate simply left a witty, "Hmm" to it. Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Her Toned Figure in a Deep Purple Lingerie!

Check Out Kate Beckinsale's Post Here:

The actress seemed to be on a spree to respond to her users and while she thanked a few who showered her with adorable messages, it looked like Beckinsale had a fun time calling out people who tried to troll her. When a user wrote, "Are you Married?", she replied saying, "To the cat. Yes." Well, looks like Beckinsale had a rather fun time calling out people for their toxic comments and all we can say is, you go girl!

