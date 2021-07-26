Kate Beckinsale, the Pearl Harbor actress celebrates her birthday on July 25. The actress who is known for her acting proficiency is also quite a stunner when it comes to her appearances. Blessed with that elegance and poise, Kate is often the best-dressed celeb in the room and she rarely disappoints her fans in that department. Beckinsale has always been a favourite with the fashion critics who admire her for the choices she makes on the red carpet. From classic whites to all black, she strikes a healthy balance in her outings and they all are commendable always. Kate Beckinsale Extends Emotional Support to Chrissy Teigen After Her Miscarriage, Actress Opens Up About the Loss of Her Baby at 20 Weeks (View Post).

Kate Beckinsale is quite peculiar in what she wears. She has to have that perfect look of the day and even succeeds in having one. For someone who's always an inspiration for fashion connoisseurs out there, Kate makes it a point to have a variety in her wardrobe. There are days when she'll slay like a diva and then, there are times when she will take the streets by storm with her casual wardrobe. Sometimes flirty and often elegant, her choices vary with the occasion but the end result is always fascinating and never doubtful.

To elaborate on the same, today on Kate Beckinsale's birthday, we take the opportunity to reminisce some of her best red carpet moments from the recent past. Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Her Toned Figure in a Deep Purple Lingerie!

In Atelier Versace

Kate Beckinsale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Kate Beckinsale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Siriano

Kate Beckinsale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Kate Beckinsale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Georges Chakra

Kate Beckinsale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Kate Beckinsale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Kate Beckinsale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate recently made headlines when she declared that she'd never go for Botox. While elaborating on how her mother was always against the idea of getting even the basic facials, Kate emphasised that she has nothing against those who get Botox but she'd get pissed off at them. Well, to each its own, we'd say.

Leaving that aside, we'd like to extend all the happy and amazing wishes to the star on her special day. Happy Birthday, Kate Beckinsale!

