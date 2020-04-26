Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby With Chris Pratt! (View Pics)

Katherine Schwarzenegger with Chris Pratt (Photo Credits: Getty)

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt tied the knot in June 2019 in California. And now, here’s another big news! Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are reportedly expecting their first child together! Congratulations are in order for this lovely couple ever since the news broke out and a few pictures of Katherine hit the internet, in which her baby bump is visible. This will be the first child for Katherine, whereas second for Chris. The latter has a 7-year-old son named Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. Katherine Schwarzenegger Makes Her First Public Appearance As Mrs Chris Pratt.

About expanding the family, a source close to Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt had revealed to People that the couple wants to “expand their family as soon as possible”. Another insider had revealed to E! News, “Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon. She has expressed she would love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage.” Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Wedding Picture.

Here Are Those Pics Of Katherine Schwarzenegger That Went Viral

Katherine Schwarzenegger goes on a bike ride with husband Chris Pratt as it’s learned she’s pregnant https://t.co/89MpwiK80V pic.twitter.com/ZpaaGQUNpA — DistinctToday (@TodayDistinct) April 26, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebridade Fanpage HKI (@celebridadefanpagehki) on Apr 25, 2020 at 8:08pm PDT

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine was all praises for her husband Chris Pratt, for his support as she worked on her latest book The Gift of Forgiveness. The American author had told US Weekly, “When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that’s the greatest gift ever. I’ve always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have.” Heartiest congratulations to Katherine and Chris!