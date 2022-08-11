Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon, who was recently starred in the film They/Them, is helping to spread the word on the very real dangers of the practice of converting gay and lesbian people to heterosexual. He is also sharing his own journey of awareness about the real-life horrors of "conversion therapy" in addition to raising funds for the cause, reports People. Leave The World Behind: Kevin Bacon and Farrah Mackenzie Join Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali's Netflix Film.

In They/Them, an ax murderer is on the loose in a gay conversion camp. While the horror movie is scary and at times enjoyably schlocky, the premise is all too real.

According to People, more than half of the LGBTQ+ population in the U.S. resides in a state which has not outlawed the practice - emotional or physical therapy used to 'cure' or 'repair' a person's attraction to the same sex, or their gender identity and expression.

Providers claim these therapies can make someone heterosexual or 'straight'. But there is no evidence to support it being successful.

Kevin is raising funds to support Born Perfect, a programme of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, which works within the legal system to ensure LGBTQ+ persons safety - and to end the practice of conversion therapy altogether.

He told People, "I remember thinking this is not only dumb it's hurtful. To put anyone - especially a young person - through such a shameful, painful process when there is no chance of it working is terrible.

Why? Where's the threat? Why is anyone else's sexual orientation your problem?" The Golden Globe award winner says the "timing is really good" for the LGBTQ+-themed horror movie.

He was inspired by the rest of the cast: "While I was really in the headspace of the character, there was also a part of me that was feeling very moved by the fact that here was this group of our future, of young people who identify in all different kinds of ways, who have come together and are going to be represented in this film in hopefully a way that they haven't often been in the past." Bacon added, "People need to be left alone to be who they are. To love who they want to love and marry who they want to marry. That is the backbone of a strong and peaceful society." Lil Uzi Vert Reveals That Their Pronouns Are Now They/Them.

