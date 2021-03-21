Actress Sandra Oh called out the recent surge in hate crimes against the Asian American community and urged the people to support the community. "For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen," the 49-year-old actress said during a 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which took place on Saturday, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Awkwafina, Sandra Oh to Play Sisters in Upcoming Comedy Movie for Netflix.

"One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community. To everyone here, I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?" she said. Sandra Oh Rules Out Return to Grey’s Anatomy, Says ‘There Are So Many New Projects and I’d Have to Say No’.

Check Out Sandrah Oh's Video Below:

Actress Sandra Oh speaks during the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bgels4hNio — Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) March 20, 2021

"We must understand, as Asian Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, 'Help me and I'm here'," she continued. "I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!" is how she ended her powerful speech which comes just days after the shoot-out in Atlanta, resulting in the deaths of eight people, six of whom were of Asian descent.

