Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa or famously known as KJ Apa rose to fame with his sting Riverdale. The actor essays the role of Archie Andrews in the CW drama series, and his absolutely adored for his nuanced character. But the actor has many other skill hidden up his sleeves. He is a singer and a musician as well. The actor loves to play around with tunes, and often talks about his love for music. Riverdale's KJ Apa, Sofia Carson Join the Cast of Multi-Starrer Pandemic Movie 'Songbird'.

While Riverdale gave Apa the recognition, he has also been a part of shows like New Zealand primetime soap opera Shortland Street and The Cul de Sac. Apa marked his debut into acting with Shortland Street, and left everyone impressed with his work. Apart from small-screen roles, the star has also been a part of films like A Dog's Purpose, The Hate U Give, and I Still Believe. He was also a par of Adam Mason's critically panned 2020 thriller film Songbird, and has many promising projects coming out in the future.

KJ Apa may be very much omnipresent on the screen, but he has kept his personal life very private. He does not talk a lot about himself, and likes to keep it very low key. His Instagram, however, makes him a less of a mystery for his fans. He keeps posting snaps from his daily life and keeps his fans in the loop as to what he is up to. Apa might not have too many posts on Instagram, but looking at his feed, we can surely say, he likes to enjoy his personal space to the fullest.

Today, the actor marks his 24th birthday, and to celebrate the same, we decided to bring to all his fans, some stunning pictures from his Insta feed. Take a look:

Apa Flaunting His Art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

The actor kept himself busy in the lockdown and finished a beautiful art. He shared a picture of the final piece with his fans on social media. Apa sure looks proud of his work.

KJ Apa and His Love For Music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

KJ Apa is very devoted to music and this picture is a proof of the same. He can be seen resting his head on a guitar, and he looks absolutely adorable while posing like that! Right?

The Actor Flaunting His Body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

Apa is raising the temperature and how. He did a photoshoot with a friend and shared this hot snap from the same for his fans to drool over. Apa looks quite handsome as he flaunts that chiselled body.

A Special Picture With His Lady

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

KJ Apa is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, model Clara Berry. The actor shared a picture of him chilling with the mommy-to-be. KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Berry Are Expecting Their First Child.

New Music Alert!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

Apa made the announcement about his new song with a post. The actor is seen standing in front of a car with g=three guitars resting next to him. The actor looks absolutely charming as he posed for the camera.

KJ Apa's fan following is growing stronger day by day and we hope he continues to shine. Join us in wishing him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).