Kristen Bell Says She Is Raising Her Two Daughters to Be ‘Anti-Racist’

Frozen 2 Star Kristen Bell (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Kristen Bell says she is raising her two daughters to be "anti-racists", adding that she doesn't care about their sexual choices. In an interview with Channel Q, the actress took a vow to continue her two daughters -- Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five -- as anti-racists, reports dailymail.co.uk. "When we send them into the world, they are going to be formidable, opinionated, kind, morally-compassed women, and I'm so grateful for that," said the 39-year-old star. John Boyega Fears Losing His Hollywood Career for Supporting Black Lives Matter Campaign, JJ Abrams Comes to Rescue (Read Tweet)

Bell went on to admit that when it comes to her daughters' choices regarding careers or their sexual orientation, she doesn't care. She asserted that she wants to "love them" as they are. "I know that I don't care what my girls grow up to be in their career, what their sexual choices are going to be, what their love choices are going to be. I just want to love them. Because we have one ride on this planet and what is the friggin' point of spending it hating?" she said. George Floyd Death: Dwayne Johnson Supports Black Lives Matter Movement, Questions Donald Trump’s Lack of Leadership (Watch Video)

Bell feels "love is never something you challenge, and that you've got to look for sameness if you're to have any happiness in your life". "So why would I care who loves who? That's not my business", she added. Talking about raising anti-racist children, Bell said: "I will raise anti-racists. My husband (Dax Shepard) and I are very opinionated; we talk a lot. Our kids are a nightmare. They're a nightmare because they will tell you your opinion." "We constantly joke about the fact that we're raising two girls that they're going to be a nightmare for 18 years," added the "Frozen" actress.