Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner has made a contribution of over $500K to a new hospital lounge designed for adolescent and young adult cancer patients. Kylie donated $500,000 along with funds from Teen Cancer America, as her way to honour her cancer survivor friend, Harry Hudson. Back in 2017, she declared that she would use the sales of her line Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection to raise money for the non-profit organisation. Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Kylie Jenner Feels Her Cameo in Cardi B’s Controversial WAP Song Was a Career-Highlight.

"Teen Cancer America is an incredible organisation and I'm so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry. It's been an incredible process to see this come to life and I send well wishes to all patients and their families," Kylie said, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com. The make-up mogul took to her Instagram Story to further share: "Love you so much @harryhudson. I'm so lucky to have you in my life and I'm so excited about the new center at @vumcchildren [love]." Kylie Jenner Flaunts Perfect Winged Eyeliner in Recent Instagram Post.

Harry's Instagram post featured an old clip of him and Kylie talking about raising funds and he wrote: "Today is a beautiful day! A couple years ago @kyliejenner & I raised money to build a center for teens going through cancer in hopes of making their experience a little better." "Today we are so excited to finally announce the completion of the first #HeyImHereForYou Lounge," Harry added. Having been successfully treated for his Hodgkin lymphoma, Harry established a charity named "Hey, I'm Here for You" which "is focused on enhancing the lives of teens and young adults undergoing cancer treatment".

