Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were taken away by an unidentified assailant after they shot at the man who was exercising them in Hollywood, reports said. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, and the dog-walker, identified as Ryan Fischer, was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, the BBC reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department. Lady Gaga Has No Idea What Fortnite Is! Twitter Explodes with Funny Memes and Jokes That Are Going Viral.

Other reports said that Fischer is stable now. Lady Gaga, who is extremely protective of her dogs who have even accompanied her to the American Music Awards, has offered a $50,000 reward for the return of the dogs, Koji and Gustav. Her press representative said anyone with information on their whereabouts can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com with "no questions asked". Lady Gaga Announces Her New Pop Single ‘Stupid Love’, Music Video to Be Out by Friday Midnight.

A third bulldog, named Miss Asia, who even has her own Instagram account, ran away and was later recovered by the police. Lady Gaga is currently in Rome where she is working on a new Ridley Scott film titled Gucci.

