Leonardo DiCaprio Pledges to End the Disenfranchisement of Black America (Read Tweet)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has joined the fight to end racial disparity in the US, and says he is committed to "listen, learn and take action". The actor took to social media to make a statement on Black Lives Matter movement as protests continue across the US. "I commit to listen, learn and take action. I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long," he wrote. The actor also appealed to his fans and followers to join the fight and donate. He listed four organisations, including the Fair Fight Initiative and the NAACP. World Environment Day 2020: From Leonardo DiCaprio to Mark Ruffalo, Celebs Who Are Helping Mother Nature Heal! (View Posts)

DiCaprio wrote: "I will support those individuals, organisations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change. I will be donating personally to each of the following organisations. Please, join me, in following and learning from the organisations below -- Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, The NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative." DiCaprio joins a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are donating to such organisations during the Black Lives Matter protests in the US. The movement got enraged in the US after the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter: BTS Joins the Fight Against Racism After the Horrendous Killing of George Floyd (Read Twitter)

Check Out Leonardo DiCaprio's Tweet Below

I commit to listen, learn, and take action. I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America. I will personally donate to the following organizations. Please join me in supporting @ColorOfChange, @fairfightaction, The @NAACP, & @eji_org. pic.twitter.com/z3sOaJ7Bqd — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 5, 2020

Floyd, aged 46, died last month after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe". Chauvin has been arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter. Since then, the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum across the world and with protesters fighting against racism, many celebrities too have joined the movement.